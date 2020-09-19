COVID-19 in Confinement
At a time when self-isolation is the best way to avoid the pandemic, we examine two places where people have no choice but to live with strangers: nursing homes and prisons.
We start with Reveal’s Elizabeth Shogren, who’s been looking at why COVID-19 is spreading so quickly in nursing homes. It turns out that many have had long-standing issues with controlling infections.
Then host Al Letson speaks with Nicole Lewis, a staff writer for The Marshall Project. After several outbreaks of COVID-19 in the prison system, the Justice Department came up with a plan that was supposed to protect prisoners and staff. But it hasn’t carried it out.
We end with a profile from Reveal’s Michael Montgomery of a recently released prisoner who’s turned his life around and now is working to protect homeless people in San Francisco from the pandemic.
Dig Deeper
- Read: Poor infection controls turn deadlier at nursing homes during pandemic
