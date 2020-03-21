COVID-19 in the ER

This week’s show was produced by Emily Harris with help from Jennifer Gollan, Byard Duncan and Elizabeth Shogren. Taki Telonidis edited this show.

The story about the Iraqi prisoner seeking justice from a U.S. private contractor was reported by Seth Freed Wessler, a Puffin reporting fellow with Type Media Center, and produced by Christopher Werth from WNYC.

Thanks to Ibrahim Hussein, Hanin Shakrah, Cayce Means, Karen Frillmann, Marianne McCune and Anjali Kamat for their work on the Abu Ghraib story.

Our production manager is Mwende Hinojosa. Our sound design team is Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda, who had help from Bryson Barnes, Najib Aminy and Amy Mostafa. Esther Kaplan is our executive editor. Our executive producer is Kevin Sullivan. Our host is Al Letson.

Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation, Democracy Fund, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.