Detained and Exposed

Social distancing, hand-washing and self-isolation are supposed to keep us safe from the coronavirus. But if you’re locked up in an immigrant detention center, it’s impossible to follow those rules. Host Al Letson speaks with Reveal’s Laura C. Morel, who’s been following an asylum seeker from Cuba at a detention center in Louisiana that recently had its first case of COVID-19. Then Reveal’s Aura Bogado brings us the story of a migrant kid stuck in a California shelter, waiting to be released to a willing sponsor family.

We then pivot to another global crisis: climate change and its impact on the earth’s North and South poles. We start in Kivalina, an Alaska Native village above the Arctic Circle. Melting sea ice and storm surge will likely put Kivalina underwater. In fact, the Army Corps of Engineers says it could happen by 2025. With residents’ lives hanging in the balance, Reveal reporter Emily Schwing looks into why efforts to relocate Kivalina keep failing and whether state and federal agencies are equipped to support climate change refugees.

Then reporter Carolyn Beeler boards an icebreaker to sail along the face of Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier. If Thwaites collapses, it could cause 2 feet of global sea level rise. But glaciologists fear the consequences could also be much worse: Thwaites may be holding back the entire West Antarctic ice sheet, almost like a cork in a wine bottle. If it crumbles into the ocean, the results could be catastrophic.

NOTE: The segments about Kivalina and the Thwaites Glacier were originally broadcast in 2019.

