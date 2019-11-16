Development Arrested
A mom gets word that her seventh-grade son has gotten into trouble, but she doesn’t know what kind. By the time she shows up, police already have questioned him and sent him to the county jail. Her 13-year-old is being charged as an adult. Reporter Ko Bragg takes us to Mississippi to learn about a set of laws that automatically send kids into the adult legal system for certain crimes.
Bragg’s reporting comes to us from Reveal’s Investigative Fellowship program.
Read Ko Bragg’s article – Bound By Statute: In Mississippi, Jim Crow era laws result in a high rate of black kids charged as adults.
This week's show was produced by Anayansi Diaz-Cortes and Priska Neely and edited by Jen Chien. Reported by Ko Bragg and Melissa Lewis.
Special thanks to her editor, Andrew Donohue, plus Martin Reynolds, Imani Khayyam, Julia Riley and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
