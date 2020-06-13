Divided States of the Pandemic

The federal government’s early failures to manage the coronavirus shifted a heavy burden to local control. We look at how officials in two states, California and Florida, found their way to shutdown and eventual reopening and explore the intersection of politics and public health behind the decision-making process.

Reveal teams up with KQED in San Francisco and WLRN in Miami to investigate the early decisions these two major metro areas made in response to the virus and what we can learn from those decisions, even as the pandemic continues.