Divided States of the Pandemic
The federal government’s early failures to manage the coronavirus shifted a heavy burden to local control. We look at how officials in two states, California and Florida, found their way to shutdown and eventual reopening and explore the intersection of politics and public health behind the decision-making process.
Reveal teams up with KQED in San Francisco and WLRN in Miami to investigate the early decisions these two major metro areas made in response to the virus and what we can learn from those decisions, even as the pandemic continues.
Credits
Reported by: Marisa Lagos, Melissa Lewis, Laura C. Morel, Caitie Switalski, and Lance Williams
Produced by: Emily Harris
Edited by: Jen Chien with help from Esther Kaplan and Soo Oh
Production manager: Mwende Hinojosa
Production assistance: Amy Mostafa and Najib Aminy
Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan
Host: Al Letson
Special thanks to The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic for their data on tests, and The New York Times for their data on COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Special thanks as well to Holly Kernan, Ethan Lindsay, Vinnee Tong, Scott Shafer from KQED, and Alicia Zuckerman, Terence Shepherd, and Tom Hudson from WLRN, and Crystal Liang at Sky Link TV.
