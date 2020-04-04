Essential Workers

Chances are those tomatoes, strawberries or almonds you find in your grocery store come from California’s farm country. Monica Campbell of our partner The World takes us into the fields with workers, who are harvesting crops in the middle of the pandemic. She investigates how they’re being protected from the coronavirus and asks what happens if they get too sick to work.

Host Al Letson talks to an employee of a Winn-Dixie grocery store. He is home sick with symptoms of COVID-19 but doesn’t qualify for a test and says he’s fed up with how he is being treated.

Reveal’s Will Carless gives us an overview of how grocery store employees across the country say they are being treated on the job, both physically and financially.

We check in with The Okra Project, a food justice initiative for black transgender New Yorkers, to learn how it’s continuing to serve the community amid the coronavirus lockdown.

We end with a look at workers in another industry that’s been hit hard by the coronavirus: airlines. Letson speaks with a flight attendant who says his airline has been slow to take measures to protect passengers and crew. Then he speaks with Reveal data reporter Melissa Lewis about conflicting information one airline is sending to its employees and how flight attendants throughout the system are concerned for their safety.

