American soybean farmers call pigweed “Satan’s weed” because it’s so hard to get rid of. Many of them are excited about the herbicide dicamba, which is good at killing off pigweed. There’s just one problem, and it’s igniting a civil war in farm country.

Plus, each year, beekeepers from all over the country ship thousands of hives to California in time for almond pollination season. In recent years, the valuable hives have become a high-stakes target for theft.

Lastly, asthma is just as common in rural areas as it is in cities. New research shows that a common pesticide, sulfur, can cause asthma in children who live and go to school near farms.