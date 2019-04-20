Farm Wars
American soybean farmers call pigweed “Satan’s weed” because it’s so hard to get rid of. Many of them are excited about the herbicide dicamba, which is good at killing off pigweed. There’s just one problem, and it’s igniting a civil war in farm country.
Plus, each year, beekeepers from all over the country ship thousands of hives to California in time for almond pollination season. In recent years, the valuable hives have become a high-stakes target for theft.
Lastly, asthma is just as common in rural areas as it is in cities. New research shows that a common pesticide, sulfur, can cause asthma in children who live and go to school near farms.
Credits
This week’s show was produced by Fernanda Camarena and edited by Deborah George. Reveal’s Byard Duncan produced the story on bee theft.
Trey Kay, Loretta Williams and Liza Gross reported on the herbicide dicamba. The story was produced in collaboration with the Food and Environment Reporting Network, an independent nonprofit news organization.
The story on sulfur and childhood asthma was reported by Eilis O’Neill.
Our production manager is Najib Aminy. Original score and sound design by Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda, who had help from Kaitlin Benz and Katherine Rae Mondo.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.