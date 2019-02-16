Five Years on Nauru
We unravel how refugee families destined for Australia ended up stuck in an immigrant detention camp more than a thousand miles away on the tiny island nation of Nauru. And why, after years of confinement, kids are succumbing to a surreal mental illness spreading through the camp like a contagion.
This episode is a collaboration with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s show “Background Briefing” and reporter Olivia Rousset.
Listen: Breaking point: Australia under pressure to evacuate sick children from Nauru
Credits
Today's show was produced in collaboration with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Reveal: Produced by Laura Starecheski. Edited by Brett Myers.
Partner Name: Reported by Olivia Rousset. Produced by Alice Brennan, Leila Shunnar and David Lawford.
