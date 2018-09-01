 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer
Sep 1, 2018

Flood Thy Neighbor

Co-produced with PRX Logo

Debra Robinson was the mayor of Pinhook, Missouri, when the Army Corps of Engineers blew up a levee and flooded the town. Credit: Debra Robinson and Pinhook residents photo by Darren Hauck for Reveal. Maj. Gen. Michael Walsh photo by Fred Tucker. Flood photo by Steve Zumwalt/FEMA. Photo Illustration by Michael I Schiller/Reveal.
Some people who live along the Mississippi River are willing to do anything to keep their homes and farms safe from flooding – even if it means inundating their own neighbors. This week, we team up with ProPublica to investigate how rising waters have set off a race to build the highest levee.

Take the tiny town of Pinhook, Missouri. In 2011, the Army Corps of Engineers blew up a levee to save local farms. But in doing so, it intentionally flooded a small African American town.

Dig Deeper

  • Read: Flood thy neighbor: Who stays dry and who decides?
  • Watch: Videos of the flood model discussed in the show
  • Explore: See how the Army Corps has shown that levees on the Illinois side of the river are making floods worse for those around them.

