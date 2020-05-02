Harpooned by Facebook
As the pandemic sends more people online looking for entertainment, we look at how Facebook and other companies gather information about their users and turn it into profits.
Reveal’s Nathan Halverson starts with the story of Ninja Saga, a game kids play on Facebook. Like many online games, this one requires players to pay a fee to advance to a higher level, a fee that kids usually ask their parents to put on their credit card. We learn how what parents think is a one-time charge of $20 is actually costing them hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of dollars.
Next, Halverson looks at how online gaming companies and Facebook are using big data to profit from people vulnerable to gambling addiction. He tells us about one woman in Texas who downloaded an app that was advertised as free, only to end up spending hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Finally, Reveal’s Ike Sriskandarajah looks at the biggest smart device most of us own – the television – and how one TV maker was using it to secretly gather marketing data on its customers and sell it to advertisers.
This episode originally was broadcast Aug. 3, 2019.
DIG DEEPER
- Read: So your child racked up unwanted credit card charges playing video games. Now what?
- Read: Judge unseals trove of internal Facebook documents following our legal action
- Read: Facebook knowingly duped game-playing kids and their parents out of money
- Read: When did Zuckerberg learn about Facebook’s targeting of children? Senators want to know
- Read: FTC should investigate Facebook’s child gaming practices, advocates say
- Read: Facebook’s fraud policies raised red flags. It still hasn’t changed them
