Hate is all around you

In the second part of Reveal’s series about hate, we look at how racism and white supremacy are institutionalized in America.

We start with Reveal’s Will Carless, who over the past year has been tracking police officers’ activity on Facebook, finding that hundreds of them belong to racist groups connected to the Confederacy, Islamophobic groups, misogynistic groups and groups connected to violent anti-government militias. He takes us inside this online world where officers share racist memes, and jokes and share conspiracy theories.

We then look at banking and finance, beginning with highlights from Reveal’s exposé about mortgage lending and how it skews in favor of white borrowers. Then, Al Letson talks with University of Georgia law professor Mehrsa Baradaran, who explains how other aspects of the banking system are stacked against poor people of color.

We end with a look at Hollywood, and how African Americans are represented in films and in the movie business. Al speaks with Brooke Obie, author and managing editor of the film/TV site Shadow and Act.