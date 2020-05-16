 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

We bring you the facts about COVID-19.

Support Reveal
May 16, 2020

Homewreckers

Co-produced with PRX Logo

Steve Mnuchin, now Treasury secretary, and his third wife, Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC.

Credit: AP/Shutterstock

After the housing bust, a group of men profited by destroying the American dream of homeownership for hundreds of thousands of families. On Reveal, we learn how these Homewreckers – many of whom are close to President Donald Trump – did it and expose how that’s putting our economy at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This episode is based on reporter Aaron Glantz’s book, “Homewreckers: How a Gang of Wall Street Kingpins, Hedge Fund Magnates, Crooked Banks, and Vulture Capitalists Suckered Millions Out of Their Homes and Demolished the American Dream.” 

This episode originally was broadcast Oct. 19, 2019.

Dig Deeper

  • Read: ‘Homewreckers,’ a book from Reveal reporter Aaron Glantz
  • Read: Profiting off pain: Trump confidant cashed in on housing crisis 
  • Read: Kept Out: For people of color, banks are shutting the door to homeownership
  • Listen: After the bubble burst

 

Credits

Reported by: Aaron Glantz

Produced by: Katharine Mieszkowski and Ike Sriskandarajah

Lead producer: Katharine Mieszkowski

Edited by: Deborah George

Production manager: Mwende Hinojosa

Production assistance: Amy Mostafa

Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda

Mixing: Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda and Najib Aminy

Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan

Host: Al Letson

Special thanks: Geoff Shandler and the whole team at Custom House books and to Kaitlin Benz and Quinn Lewis

Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation, Democracy Fund, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.