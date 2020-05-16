Homewreckers
After the housing bust, a group of men profited by destroying the American dream of homeownership for hundreds of thousands of families. On Reveal, we learn how these Homewreckers – many of whom are close to President Donald Trump – did it and expose how that’s putting our economy at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This episode is based on reporter Aaron Glantz’s book, “Homewreckers: How a Gang of Wall Street Kingpins, Hedge Fund Magnates, Crooked Banks, and Vulture Capitalists Suckered Millions Out of Their Homes and Demolished the American Dream.”
This episode originally was broadcast Oct. 19, 2019.
Dig Deeper
- Read: ‘Homewreckers,’ a book from Reveal reporter Aaron Glantz
- Read: Profiting off pain: Trump confidant cashed in on housing crisis
- Read: Kept Out: For people of color, banks are shutting the door to homeownership
- Listen: After the bubble burst
Credits
Reported by: Aaron Glantz
Produced by: Katharine Mieszkowski and Ike Sriskandarajah
Lead producer: Katharine Mieszkowski
Edited by: Deborah George
Production manager: Mwende Hinojosa
Production assistance: Amy Mostafa
Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Mixing: Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda and Najib Aminy
Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan
Host: Al Letson
Special thanks: Geoff Shandler and the whole team at Custom House books and to Kaitlin Benz and Quinn Lewis
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation, Democracy Fund, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.