In Harm’s Way
The federal government is quietly expanding its use of “tender age” shelters to house infants, toddlers and other young asylum-seekers. One Phoenix facility is housing a dozen children ages 5 and under. The youngest is just 3 months old. And all of these kids are alone without their parents. Reveal’s Aura Bogado brings us the details.
Then, we revisit a story from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, where the Catholic Church had a problem with Jesuit priests sexually abusing children. The church’s first solution was to send the priests to remote Native villages, but there they continued to abuse. So the church tried something else: hiding them in plain sight. This rebroadcast includes impact that has occurred since the original airing, including the resignation of high-ranking officials at Gonzaga University.
Credits
Our immigration story was reported by Aura Bogado. Produced by Michael Schiller with help from Najib Aminy. Edited by Brett Myers.
Our Jesuits story was reported by Emily Schwing, formerly with the Northwest News Network, and Reveal’s Michael Corey with Katharine Mieszkowski. Edited by Taki Telonidis. Engineers: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda. Production manager, Mwende Hinojosa with help from Najib Aminy, Kaitlin Benz, and Quinn Lewis. Text story by Aaron Sankin, Narda Zacchino.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.