In Harm’s Way

The federal government is quietly expanding its use of “tender age” shelters to house infants, toddlers and other young asylum-seekers. One Phoenix facility is housing a dozen children ages 5 and under. The youngest is just 3 months old. And all of these kids are alone without their parents. Reveal’s Aura Bogado brings us the details.

Then, we revisit a story from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, where the Catholic Church had a problem with Jesuit priests sexually abusing children. The church’s first solution was to send the priests to remote Native villages, but there they continued to abuse. So the church tried something else: hiding them in plain sight. This rebroadcast includes impact that has occurred since the original airing, including the resignation of high-ranking officials at Gonzaga University.