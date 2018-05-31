 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer
May 31, 2018

Inside a Rehab Empire

The collision of the opioid epidemic with criminal justice reform has created a boom for the rehab industry. Credit: Michael I Schiller/Reveal
The collision of the opioid epidemic with criminal justice reform has created a boom for the rehab industry. Those with wealth and insurance often are able to pay thousands of dollars for private long-term programs. But the less fortunate have become easy prey for rehabs with a tantalizing promise: freedom from addiction for free.

Reveal reporters Amy Julia Harris and Shoshana Walter have been uncovering the ways that some of these rehabs exploit their desperate clients. In this episode, they describe to host Al Letson the shocking things they found at one rehab in the mountains of North Carolina.

Credits

