Lasting Impact
All 50 states and Washington D.C. have laws to protect high school athletes from concussions. Are they keeping kids safe? We tell the story of a star quarterback in Oregon whose school followed protocol, but concussions caught up with him in a way no one saw coming. Plus, a visit to a community that believes the benefits of football are worth the risk of concussions.
EXPLORE
How does your state stack up on concussion laws?
READ
Rattled: Oregon’s Concussion Discussion by our partners Investigate West and Pamplin Media group
Resources
- BrainLine.org offers facts, information, resources, and support for preventing, treating, and living with traumatic brain injuries, including children and sports concussions.
- A powerful GQ story about a high school football player who committed suicide.
- Frontline documentary League of Denial investigates what the NFL knew about concussions and when.
- The National Federation of State High School Associations tracks sports participation and sets rules, including rules that aim to reduce concussions
- Laws in all 50 states generally require students with suspected concussions be pulled from play. Several national laws were introduced last year in Congress, including this, which would require schools to provide physical and academic support for recovery, as well as publish concussion information, and this, focused on data collection
Credits
Today's show was produced in collaboration with InvestigateWest and Oregon’s Pamplin Media Group.
Produced by Emily Harris, edited by Taki Telonidis of Reveal.
Reported by Sergio Olmos, edited by Lee van der Voo of InvestigateWest and John Schrag of Pamplin Media Group.
Data analysis and research by Jacob Fenton, Sinduja Rangarajan, Casey Miner; data editing by Michael Corey.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.