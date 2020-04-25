Pandemic, Protests and Profits
Around the country, protesters want to loosen stay-at-home orders, even though health experts say that could lead to more deaths from COVID-19. Host Al Letson speaks with Pennsylvania state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, who wants to reopen the economy.
Next, Reveal’s Will Evans checks in with workers at Amazon, which is seeing record sales as consumers flock to the online retailer to buy essential goods they used to pick up at local stores. The workers fulfilling those orders say the company is not doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus.
Then, with cities all over the country vying to attract companies such as Amazon, Anjeanette Damon from USA Today’s podcast “The City” looks at Reno, Nevada, which several years ago persuaded Tesla to build a battery factory there. Tesla brought thousands of jobs, but it also sparked a housing crisis that’s put thousands of people on the edge of homelessness.
Much of the segment about Amazon previously aired last fall, as did the story about Reno’s housing crisis.
Credits
Reported by: Will Evans and Anjeanette Damon
Produced by: Katharine Mieszkowski, Najib Aminy, Rachel de Leon and Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Lead producer: Katharine Mieszkowski
Edited by: Taki Telonidis and Kevin Sullivan
Production manager: Mwende Hinojosa
Production assistance: Amy Mostafa
Mixing: Najib Aminy and Claire Mullen
Special thanks: Jessica Bruder, author of “Nomadland.” “The City” podcast was reported and produced by Fil Corbitt, Kameel Stanley, Taylor Maycan and Robin Amer. The editors are Amy Pyle and Matt Doig. Ben Austen was the story consultant. Original music by Hannis Brown.
Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan
Host: Al Letson
Sound design and music: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Episode art by Ben Fine for Reveal.