Pizzagate: A Slice of Fake News
As the investigation into foreign influence in the 2016 election heats up, we bring you a story of how fake news starts, snowballs and sometimes erupts into gunfire. This story takes us into the world of right-wing Twitter trolls, pro-Trump political operatives and fake-news profiteers from St. Louis to Macedonia.
This collaboration with Rolling Stone and Type Investigations was originally broadcast Nov. 18, 2017.
Dig Deeper
Our Partners
Credits
Today's show was produced in collaboration with Rolling Stone and Type Investigations.
Reveal: Produced by Laura Starecheski and Michael I. Schiller, with reporting by Aaron Sankin and data help from Michael Corey. Edited by Taki Telonidis.
Partners: This story was produced with Type Investigations reporter Amanda Rob and editor Esther Kaplan, with research help from Jasper Craven and Jaime Longoria. Thanks to editor Rob Fisher and Rolling Stone. WHYY provided production help on this episode.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.
Reveal is a co-production of The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.