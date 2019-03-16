Pizzagate: A Slice of Fake News

As the investigation into foreign influence in the 2016 election heats up, we bring you a story of how fake news starts, snowballs and sometimes erupts into gunfire. This story takes us into the world of right-wing Twitter trolls, pro-Trump political operatives and fake-news profiteers from St. Louis to Macedonia.

This collaboration with Rolling Stone and Type Investigations was originally broadcast Nov. 18, 2017.

Dig Deeper

Our Partners