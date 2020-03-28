Quarantine Nation

As the nation looks to quarantines as a way to contain the new coronavirus, host Al Letson speaks to a mom and her son, who decided to put themselves in separate quarantines after they each may have come into contact with the virus.

Reveal’s Elizabeth Shogren follows with a report on new research that shows current quarantine guidelines may not be strict enough to stop the spread.

For the roughly 2 million people incarcerated in the U.S., quarantine and isolation are more complicated – they don’t have a choice about living in close quarters. Our partners at KALW’s Uncuffed podcast bring us a conversation from inside California’s Solano state prison on the COVID-19 threat.

Emily Harris has the story of a 97-year-old woman who ended up in quarantine after boarding a cruise ship for Hawaii. Her story reflects how the country is weathering the pandemic with shortages, changing rules, broken promises and helping hands.

Not long ago, California had a stockpile of more than 50 million N95 respirators, thousands of ventilators, multiple emergency field hospitals and tens of thousands of treatment beds. Our last story examines why the state gave up on medical stockpiles worth $214 million that would have been critical in battling COVID-19.