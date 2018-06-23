Ripped Apart: Families Separated at the Border

President Donald Trump said he was ending family separation at the border this week. But we’ve stayed on the story, investigating the issues that remain: children being drugged at migrant shelters, asylum-seekers being denied at ports of entry and the problems with Trump’s new detention plan.

We travel to New Orleans to hear what life is like inside one of the shelters throughout the country that hold migrant children. Reveal reporter Aura Bogado meets a mother and son who tell shocking stories of the treatment the children endured. And our team investigates what, if anything, the government has done about allegations of mistreatment.

Next, WHYY reporter Laura Benshoff examines one of the big lingering issues now that Trump has signed the executive order: How long can he keep immigrant children detained, even if they’re with their parents?

Benshoff follows a mother and son to understand why Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds kids for months, sometimes years, even though it’s technically illegal.

We talk to a pediatrician who cared for children in foster care who had been separated from their parents at the border. She talks about the trauma they might have experienced.

And, finally, Reveal’s Neena Satija crossed the international bridge that connects the Mexican border city of Matamoros with Brownsville, Texas. There, people are waiting, sleeping on the bridge, hoping for the opportunity to claim asylum, a claim that Trump’s zero-tolerance policy has made nearly impossible.

