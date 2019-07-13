Silencing Science
President Donald Trump says he doubts humans have much of a role in climate change. His administration has not only downplayed the science of climate change, it’s sought to silence scientists working for the federal government. In this hour, Reveal’s Elizabeth Shogren details the pressures one researcher faced as she worked on a project for the National Park Service.
Graphic:
See how climate change could bring disaster to some popular coastal national parks
Read:
Wipeout: Human role in climate change removed from science report
Democrats ask Interior to investigate climate change edits
Zinke grilled about edited science report
National parks report on climate change finally released, uncensored
Top Interior officials ordered parks to end science policy, emails show
National park officials were told climate change was ‘sensitive.’ So they removed it from a key planning report
Zinke’s unscientific reign over 500 million acres of public land
Listen:
Behind Trump’s energy dominance
Credits
Reported by Elizabeth Shogren. Produced by Amy Walters. Edited by Deborah George. Michael Corey is Reveal’s data editor. He had help for this show from Yan (rhymes with ran) Wu, and Kavya Sukumar (KAHV-yah soo-KOO-MARR). Marla Cone and Najib Aminy also helped with this episode.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.