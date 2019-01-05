Silencing Science
President Donald Trump says he doubts humans have much of a role in climate change. His administration has downplayed the science of climate change and sought to silence scientists working for the federal government. In this hour, Reveal’s Elizabeth Shogren details the pressures one researcher faced as she worked on a project for the National Park Service.
Dig Deeper
Credits
Reveal: Reported by Elizabeth Shogren. Produced by Amy Walters. Edited by Deborah George.
