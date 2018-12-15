Sins of the Fathers

Credit: Photo of the Jesuit cemetery by Emily Schwing. Photo illustration by Michael I Schiller/Reveal

Listeners should know that this episode looks at how the Catholic church

handled cases of children that were sexually abused by Jesuit priests.

The show includes descriptions of abuse and predatory behavior, and is not a story for all listeners.

The host gives a listening advisory at the top of each segment.

In Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, the Catholic church had a problem with Jesuit priests sexually abusing children. The church’s first solution was to send the priests to remote Native villages, but there they continued to abuse. So the church tried something else: hiding them in plain sight.