Six Years Separated
An asylum-seeking migrant girl is separated from her family at the border and enters U.S. custody at 10 years old. Now, she’s 17 and still in a shelter, even though her family is ready to take her in. They just can’t find her. They turn to reporter Aura Bogado for help.
The rest of this episode originally was broadcast April 6, 2019.
Our last story examines the record of one of the toughest immigration judges in the country, who for years rejected nearly every asylum claim that came before her. Patrick Michels reports on the impact Judge Lorraine Muñoz’s decisions had on one specific community: transgender asylum-seekers.
Credits
Wilson Sayre produced this week’s show. Andrew Donohue and Brett Myers edited the show. Reporting by Aura Bogado and Patrick Michels.
Our production manager is Mwende Hinojosa. Our sound design team is Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda. They had help this week from Kaitlin Benz, Katherine Rae Mondo, Amy Mostafa and Najib Aminy.
