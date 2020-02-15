Six Years Separated

An asylum-seeking migrant girl is separated from her family at the border and enters U.S. custody at 10 years old. Now, she’s 17 and still in a shelter, even though her family is ready to take her in. They just can’t find her. They turn to reporter Aura Bogado for help.

The rest of this episode originally was broadcast April 6, 2019.

Our last story examines the record of one of the toughest immigration judges in the country, who for years rejected nearly every asylum claim that came before her. Patrick Michels reports on the impact Judge Lorraine Muñoz’s decisions had on one specific community: transgender asylum-seekers.