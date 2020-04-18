The Cost of COVID-19

With millions of people unemployed because of the coronavirus, Reveal’s Aaron Glantz looks at how the economic fallout is affecting homeowners and renters – and whether this crisis could end with people losing the very homes they’re forced to isolate themselves in.

Reveal’s Jonathan Jones takes us inside the hotel industry, where franchise owners are struggling to stay afloat amid staggering revenue losses.

And we take a tour of the main business strip of White Center, Washington, a longtime immigrant community with little political clout. Reveal’s Emily Harris explores the future of mom-and-pop shops there, already vulnerable before the coronavirus closures.

Finally, Tina Antolini brings us the story of a chef in New Orleans leveraging what he still has to stay nimble, stay working and help his community.