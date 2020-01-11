The Lost Homes of Detroit

When the Great Recession walloped Detroit, thousands of people fell behind on property taxes and lost their homes. Since 2008, one-third of properties in the city have been tax foreclosed. And homes in majority-black neighborhoods are 10 times more likely to be at risk of tax foreclosure than those in other neighborhoods. Independent producer Mark Betancourt and The Detroit News analyzed massive amounts of data to find out where all this tax debt came from. They found that hundreds of millions of dollars never should have been billed to Detroiters in the first place.

Next, we look at what happens to homeowners when their neighbors’ homes are foreclosed, turning neighborhoods into ghost towns largely owned by the city. Outlier Media’s Katlyn Alo investigates what happens when the bad neighbor next door is the government.

Finally, we speak to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Six years ago, he was the long-shot candidate, who won with support from the business community. Host Al Letson talks to him about the housing crisis and whether the city has done enough to help homeowners.