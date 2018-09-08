The Messy Truth About Victim Compensation

Credit: Photo of Darlene Givens by Aaron Conway for The Marshall Project. Photo illustration by Michael Schiller/Reveal

Antonio Mason was a community college student and basketball player in Cleveland. But in 2014, he was paralyzed from the chest down after a drunk driver rammed into his car.

Mason applied to Ohio’s victim compensation fund for help. Every state has a fund to help crime victims and their families cover lost wages, hospital bills and funeral expenses. But Mason was turned down, because he committed a crime as a juvenile.

Reveal teamed up with The Marshall Project to investigate inequality in the victim compensation system.

In the second part of the show, Reveal reporters Amy Julia Harris and Shoshana Walter show how some rehab facilities exploit their clients by using them for free labor and offering them little real treatment.

