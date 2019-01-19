The Military’s Deadliest Helicopter

On a freezing January morning in 2014, a fire broke out in the cabin of a MH-53E Navy Sea Dragon helicopter on a training mission over the Atlantic. Seconds later it slammed into the ocean. Only two sailors survived.

This week, Reveal partners with Investigative Studios, the production arm of the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism to find out what caused that crash, and why the 53 is the military’s deadliest aircraft.

Watch: Who Killed Lt. Van Dorn?