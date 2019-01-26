The Mystery of Mountain Jane Doe
This episode originally was broadcast April 1, 2017. We updated this show Jan. 13, 2018.
UPDATE, Jan. 26, 2019:
In the summer of 1969, a young woman was found dead off a remote mountain trail in Harlan, Kentucky. She’d been stabbed multiple times. Her identity was a mystery, so locals referred to her as Mountain Jane Doe. Decades later, a woman from the area takes up the cause of identifying the murdered woman, and her quest for answers leads investigators to a hillside grave and a DNA lab, bringing some long-awaited answers.
Mountain Jane Doe is one of more than 12,000 in a national database of unidentified dead. There are no national laws requiring coroners or law enforcement to use the database, and as a result, cases fall through the cracks and family members are left in the dark about their loved ones.
The exhumation leads to a series of unexpected revelations about who Mountain Jane Doe was and why she might have been killed. Her case speaks to the complexity – and importance – of opening cold cases and using DNA science to try to solve them.
Read: Left for dead: How America fails the missing and unidentified & Program to identify dead and missing across US put on hold
Watch: The Dead Unknown
