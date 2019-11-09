The Secret List of Convicted Cops

When police officers misbehave, why does it often remain a secret?

We follow Robert Lewis, a reporter with the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley, as he tries to report on a secret list of police officers with criminal convictions. What begins as a simple story becomes a collaboration with dozens of reporters across California, from McClatchy, the USA Today Network, MediaNews Group and Voice of San Diego.

Next, Nikka Singh of “Snap Judgment” brings us the story of one officer who has been able to stay employed at a series of police departments, despite repeated allegations of serious misconduct.

Finally, host Al Letson sits down with Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, to find out how the largest association of police officers in the United States looks at transparency, accountability and standards for misconduct.