The Secret List of Convicted Cops
When police officers misbehave, why does it often remain a secret?
We follow Robert Lewis, a reporter with the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley, as he tries to report on a secret list of police officers with criminal convictions. What begins as a simple story becomes a collaboration with dozens of reporters across California, from McClatchy, the USA Today Network, MediaNews Group and Voice of San Diego.
Next, Nikka Singh of “Snap Judgment” brings us the story of one officer who has been able to stay employed at a series of police departments, despite repeated allegations of serious misconduct.
Finally, host Al Letson sits down with Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, to find out how the largest association of police officers in the United States looks at transparency, accountability and standards for misconduct.
Credits
Our investigation into officers with criminal convictions was produced in collaboration with the Investigative Reporting Program at UC Berkeley. It was reported by Robert Lewis, Stan Alcorn, and David DeBolt with additional reporting from reporters at the Investigative Reporting Program, McClatchy, the USA Today Network, MediaNews Group and Voice of San Diego. It was edited by Deborah George and produced by Stan Alcorn.
Special thanks to Ali DeFazio, Laurence Du Sault, Sandra Emerson, Mike Frankel, Jesse Marx, Jason Paladino, Katey Rusch, Sam Stanton, Zach Stauffer, Katy Stegall and John Temple.
Our story about Officer Marc Andaya was reported and produced by Nikka Singh and edited by Deborah George. Additional help from Jennifer Kahn, Mary Kay Magistad, Mallory Newman, Susie Nielsen, Jason Paladino and Tom Peele.
Our interview with Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal Order of Police, was produced by Stan Alcorn.
Our production manager is Mwende Hinojosa. Original score and sound design by Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda, who had help from Najib Aminy, Claire Mullen and Amy Mostafa.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Found, the Heising-Simons Foundation, Democracy Fund and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.