The Tell-Tale Hearts

Unborn babies’ hearts are at risk as the Trump administration bows to chemical companies’ 20-year effort to debunk the science linking the dangerous chemical TCE to fetal heart defects.

Chris Orris was born at Camp Lejeune when the drinking water was heavily contaminated with TCE. Orris had open heart surgery for a defect. University of Arizona scientist Ray Runyan inspects chicken heart muscles exposed to TCE. Chemistry companies have been trying for 20 years to get EPA to reject experiments like this that show TCE can deform hearts. Under Trump, former executives of chemical company trade groups are calling the shots on toxic chemicals at EPA and the White House. The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was cleaned up in the 1980s, but TCE vapors crept into a barracks at Camp Lejeune that houses women marines. TCE contamination puts people in every state at risk at nearly 800 other toxic superfund sites. To avoid liability and cleanup costs, the Pentagon has proposed its own less protective TCE standard.

