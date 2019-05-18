The uncounted costs of elder care
As the population of Americans over 65 rises, families are increasingly choosing to place loved ones in long-term assisted care facilities called residential care homes. With around-the-clock caregivers and individualized attention in a single-family-home setting, these smaller, more intimate alternatives to the traditional nursing home seem like the perfect place for Mom or Grandpa. They’re more affordable, too. But that affordability masks an ugly truth: Workers doing the day-to-day work of caring for America’s older adults are being exploited.
In this hour, Reveal’s Jen Gollan takes us into her investigation of wage theft, harassment and intimidation in the care home industry and introduces us to some of the caregivers on whose backs that industry has been built.
Credits
This week’s show was produced by Jen Gollan and Anayansi Diaz-Cortes and edited by Jen Chien.
We had additional reporting from Melissa Lewis and Rachel de Leon. Thanks to editor Narda Zacchino, senior data editor Michael Corey, managing editor Andy Donohue and our community engagement specialist, Diana Montaño.
Our production managers are Najib Aminy and Mwende Hinojosa. Original score and sound design by Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda, with engineering help from Claire Mullen, Michael Montgomery and Kaitlin Benz.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.