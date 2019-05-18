The uncounted costs of elder care

As the population of Americans over 65 rises, families are increasingly choosing to place loved ones in long-term assisted care facilities called residential care homes. With around-the-clock caregivers and individualized attention in a single-family-home setting, these smaller, more intimate alternatives to the traditional nursing home seem like the perfect place for Mom or Grandpa. They’re more affordable, too. But that affordability masks an ugly truth: Workers doing the day-to-day work of caring for America’s older adults are being exploited.

In this hour, Reveal’s Jen Gollan takes us into her investigation of wage theft, harassment and intimidation in the care home industry and introduces us to some of the caregivers on whose backs that industry has been built.