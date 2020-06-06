The Uprising

As Americans in all 50 states take to the streets, protesters in Minneapolis, Miami, San Francisco and other cities tell us why they’re speaking out. Then host Al Letson speaks to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is prosecuting the case against Derek Chauvin and the other officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

Next, Letson talks to Riley Lockett, a college sophomore who has been protesting with his family in Oakland, California.

“I think society is just laying itself plain,” said Lockett, who is African American. “It’s telling my people that they do not care about us.” Lockett is a contributor to YR Media, a national news network based in Oakland.

Rosa Blakely of Detroit, 77, remembers another time people took to the streets to protest police brutality: the long, hot summer of 1967.

And Letson reflects on the history of policing in America with Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and author of “The Condemnation of Blackness.”