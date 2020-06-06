The Uprising
As Americans in all 50 states take to the streets, protesters in Minneapolis, Miami, San Francisco and other cities tell us why they’re speaking out. Then host Al Letson speaks to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is prosecuting the case against Derek Chauvin and the other officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
Next, Letson talks to Riley Lockett, a college sophomore who has been protesting with his family in Oakland, California.
“I think society is just laying itself plain,” said Lockett, who is African American. “It’s telling my people that they do not care about us.” Lockett is a contributor to YR Media, a national news network based in Oakland.
Rosa Blakely of Detroit, 77, remembers another time people took to the streets to protest police brutality: the long, hot summer of 1967.
And Letson reflects on the history of policing in America with Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and author of “The Condemnation of Blackness.”
Credits
Produced by: Najib Aminy, Michael Montgomery, Priska Neely, Michael I Schiller and Julia Simon
Edited by: Brett Myers, Kevin Sullivan, Taki Telonidis and Matt Thompson
Production manager: Mwende Hinojosa
Production assistance: Amy Mostafa
Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Mixing: Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda and Claire Mullen
Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan
Host: Al Letson
Other: Victoria Baranetsky is our general counsel.
Special thanks: Rebecca Martin at YR Media and Jonathan Blakley at KQED. We also want to thank KQED, Minnesota Public Radio, WABE, WLRN News and WHYY, as well as Vincent Barone, for providing us with sound from the front lines of the protests.
Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation, Democracy Fund, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.