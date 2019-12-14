Think Globally, Report Locally
This week, Reveal teams up with local journalists around the country to see how stories we first broke on the show are playing out in their communities.
We start with the issue of concussions. In Colorado, KUNC reporter Michael de Yoanna dug into local data after our show in February exposed the limits of state laws designed to protect high school athletes. De Yoanna’s tally of head injuries surprises the Colorado school districts where all those heads got knocked. Who is responsible? We’ve got a cheat sheet for you to ask questions in your community, too.
Then reporter Eleanor Klibanoff of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting at Louisville Public Media dives deeper into data we used to ask this question last year: In sexual assault cases, how often do police actually arrest someone before they clear the case off their books? She found it can depend on your local prosecutor.
Finally, many communities fight hard to bring in high-tech jobs. Then comes the sticker shock, as the price of housing climbs. Reveal joined forces with NBC Bay Area, Bay Area News Group, KQED, Renaissance Journalism and Telemundo 48 to find out “who owns Silicon Valley.”
Dig Deeper
Read:
Watch:
Listen:
Explore:
- Concussion laws: How does your state stack up?
- Could your police department be inflating rape clearance rates?
Act:
- Get Reveal’s guide to questions you can ask your school officials about publicizing head injury data.
Credits
This week’s show was produced in collaboration with KUNC, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting from Louisville Public Media and partners within Reveal’s Local Labs project in San Jose, California – including NBC Bay Area, Bay News Group, KQED, Renaissance Journalism and Telemundo 48.
The show was reported by KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna and Louisville Public Media’s Eleanor Klibanoff. Stories were edited by Emily Harris, Catherine Winter and Kate Howard.
This week’s show built on earlier stories by Reveal done in partnership with InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group, as well as previous reporting done in collaboration with Newsy and ProPublica.
Thanks to Reveal’s Byard Duncan, Sumi Aggarwal, Katharine Mieszkowski, Vivi Nguyen, Hannah Young, Robert Rosenthal, Andrew Donohue, Matt Thompson, Michael I Schiller, Emmanuel Martinez and Jen Chien. Also special thanks to Michael Corey, Ziva Branstetter and Amy Pyle.
Our production manager is Mwende Hinojosa. We also had help from Reveal’s Najib Aminy, Amy Mostafa and Kevin Sullivan.
Sound design and engineering by Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda. Our host is Al Letson.
Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Ford Found, the Heising-Simons Foundation, Democracy Fund, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.
