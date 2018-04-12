Trump’s Mystery Mansion
In 2008, a small-time scam artist transferred a Beverly Hills mansion to Donald Trump for $0. Reveal reporters Lance Williams and Matt Smith tried to figure out why. The people involved in the deal say it was all a mistake. Real estate experts have never seen anything like it. Join us for a stranger-than-fiction tale on this special Reveal podcast.
Dig Deeper
- Read: A small-time scam artist gave Trump a mansion for $0. Why?
