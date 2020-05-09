(Un)Protected
At a time when America is relying on health care workers more than ever, we look at why there’s not enough protective gear to keep them safe.
Reveal’s Elizabeth Shogren reports on why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidelines for protecting health workers during the pandemic and how that’s led to a patchwork of protections for doctors and nurses, who are vulnerable to catching and spreading COVID-19.
Next, we look at the supply chain for personal protective equipment and why it’s been so difficult to ramp up production. Reveal’s Michael Montgomery chronicles one person’s attempt to navigate the system and manufacture N95 masks for doctors and nurses.
Host Al Letson then speaks with a member of another group on the front lines that’s been affected by the pandemic, funeral director Douglas Hawkins. They talk about how the job has changed and what that’s meant for families saying goodbye to loved ones. We end with the story of a gospel choir that’s figured out a creative way to practice together, despite shelter-in-place orders.
Credits
Reporters: Elizabeth Shogren, Jennifer Gollan, Michael Montgomery and Priska Neely.
Producers: Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Edited by: Taki Telonidis and Kevin Sullivan
Additional editorial support: Esther Kaplan and Byard Duncan
Production manager: Mwende Hinojosa
Production assistance: Amy Mostafa
Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Mixing: Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda and Claire Mullen
Special thanks: Dwight Rivera and members of the Selah Gospel Choir
Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan
Host: Al Letson
Episode art by Ben Fine.
