(Un)Protected

At a time when America is relying on health care workers more than ever, we look at why there’s not enough protective gear to keep them safe.

Reveal’s Elizabeth Shogren reports on why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidelines for protecting health workers during the pandemic and how that’s led to a patchwork of protections for doctors and nurses, who are vulnerable to catching and spreading COVID-19.

Next, we look at the supply chain for personal protective equipment and why it’s been so difficult to ramp up production. Reveal’s Michael Montgomery chronicles one person’s attempt to navigate the system and manufacture N95 masks for doctors and nurses.

Host Al Letson then speaks with a member of another group on the front lines that’s been affected by the pandemic, funeral director Douglas Hawkins. They talk about how the job has changed and what that’s meant for families saying goodbye to loved ones. We end with the story of a gospel choir that’s figured out a creative way to practice together, despite shelter-in-place orders.