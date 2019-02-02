 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer
Feb 2, 2019

When They Took My Son

Co-produced with PRX Logo

We examine the stories of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Credit: Brian Britigan for Reveal

This episode was originally broadcast on Sept. 29, 2018.

A 6-year-old child sleeps in a vacant office building, surrounded by strangers. An infant is taken from his breastfeeding mother. We examine the stories of two families separated in 2018 at the U.S.-Mexico border, comparing their experiences with what the government said was supposed to happen.

Read: Immigrant kids held in second Phoenix office seen bathing in sinks & Defense contractor detained migrant kids in vacant Phoenix office building & Doctor giving migrant kids psychotropic drugs lost certification years ago

Watch: Revealnews.org/children

Credits

Reporters: Aura Bogado, Neena Satija, who co-reports with our partners at The Texas Tribune, and Anayansi Diaz-Cortes. Producer: Casey Minor with production help from Stan Alcorn. Editors: Brett Myers and Taki Telonidis.

Support for Reveal is provided by the Reva and David Logan Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, The John S. And James L. Knight Foundation, the Heising-Simons Foundation and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.