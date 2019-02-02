When They Took My Son
This episode was originally broadcast on Sept. 29, 2018.
A 6-year-old child sleeps in a vacant office building, surrounded by strangers. An infant is taken from his breastfeeding mother. We examine the stories of two families separated in 2018 at the U.S.-Mexico border, comparing their experiences with what the government said was supposed to happen.
Reporters: Aura Bogado, Neena Satija, who co-reports with our partners at The Texas Tribune, and Anayansi Diaz-Cortes. Producer: Casey Minor with production help from Stan Alcorn. Editors: Brett Myers and Taki Telonidis.
