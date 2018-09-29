 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer
Sep 29, 2018

When they took my son

We examine the stories of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. Credit: Brian Britigan for Reveal
A 6-year-old child sleeps in a vacant office building, surrounded by strangers. An infant is taken from his breastfeeding mother. We examine the stories of two families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and how what happened to them matches up with what the government said was supposed to happen.

From Reveal’s Aura Bogado, and Neena Satija (who also works with our partners at The Texas Tribune), Anayansi Diaz-Cortes, along with Casey Miner.

  • Read: Exclusive: Immigrant kids held in second Phoenix office seen bathing in sinks
  • Read: Defense contractor detained migrant kids in vacant Phoenix office building
  • Read: Doctor giving migrant kids psychotropic drugs lost certification years ago

