Whose Vote Will Count?

From problems with vote-by-mail systems to voter suppression, we examine the potential for chaos in the 2020 elections in crucial swing states.

Wisconsin is one of the key states that will decide who will be our next president. It’s also a state where Republican lawmakers have been making it harder to vote for about a decade. New restrictions, including a strict voter ID law, have been especially hard on Black voters. Then the pandemic hit Milwaukee. As lawmakers forced Wisconsin’s spring election to happen on time and in person, the state’s largest Black population was getting hammered by the coronavirus. Reporter Ike Sriskandarajah takes us to his home state to look at the effect of the virus and voting reforms and what that might mean for the presidential election, for a story reported in partnership with APM Reports.

No one who was following politics in 2000 can forget the nail-biting recount election in Florida. But that’s not the only recount gone wrong in the Sunshine State. WLRN reporters Caitie Switalski and Danny Rivero share how the state’s elections just two years ago were a complete nightmare. Election officials waited until Election Day to start counting tens of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots that had been sitting in boxes. It took weeks to count all the votes in races with razor-thin margins, and the bitter debate sparked at least 10 lawsuits. This electoral chaos could be a glimpse into what happens across the country.

Finally, we talk with postal workers about recent changes that have slowed mail delivery and shaken the U.S. Postal Service under the Trump administration. Host Al Letson talks with Lori Cash, president of the American Postal Workers Union’s Western New York Area Local 183, about how postal workers will be able to handle the volume of mail-in ballots in November. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has overseen the removal of high-speed mail-sorting machines across the country and forced trucks to maintain strict schedules, which often means leaving mail behind.

Dig Deeper

Read: More Mailed Votes, More Rejected Votes

Read: Florida’s Contested 2018 Races Could Be a Warning of What to Expect in November

Read: Polls Closing, COVID-19 Fears, Kept Many Milwaukee Voters Away

Read: Their Wisconsin Ballots Never Arrived, So They Risked a Pandemic. Or Stayed Home

Read: Postal Delays, Errors in Wisconsin and Other Swing States Loom Over Election