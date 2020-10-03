Whose Vote Will Count?
From problems with vote-by-mail systems to voter suppression, we examine the potential for chaos in the 2020 elections in crucial swing states.
Wisconsin is one of the key states that will decide who will be our next president. It’s also a state where Republican lawmakers have been making it harder to vote for about a decade. New restrictions, including a strict voter ID law, have been especially hard on Black voters. Then the pandemic hit Milwaukee. As lawmakers forced Wisconsin’s spring election to happen on time and in person, the state’s largest Black population was getting hammered by the coronavirus. Reporter Ike Sriskandarajah takes us to his home state to look at the effect of the virus and voting reforms and what that might mean for the presidential election, for a story reported in partnership with APM Reports.
No one who was following politics in 2000 can forget the nail-biting recount election in Florida. But that’s not the only recount gone wrong in the Sunshine State. WLRN reporters Caitie Switalski and Danny Rivero share how the state’s elections just two years ago were a complete nightmare. Election officials waited until Election Day to start counting tens of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots that had been sitting in boxes. It took weeks to count all the votes in races with razor-thin margins, and the bitter debate sparked at least 10 lawsuits. This electoral chaos could be a glimpse into what happens across the country.
Finally, we talk with postal workers about recent changes that have slowed mail delivery and shaken the U.S. Postal Service under the Trump administration. Host Al Letson talks with Lori Cash, president of the American Postal Workers Union’s Western New York Area Local 183, about how postal workers will be able to handle the volume of mail-in ballots in November. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has overseen the removal of high-speed mail-sorting machines across the country and forced trucks to maintain strict schedules, which often means leaving mail behind.
Credits
Reported by: Ike Sriskandarajah, Danny Rivero, Caitie Switalski, Byard Duncan and Najib Aminy
Produced by: Ike Sriskandarajah, Danny Rivero, Caitie Switalski and Najib Aminy
Edited by: Laura Starecheski, Sumi Aggarwal and Brett Myers
Production manager: Najib Aminy
Production assistance: Brett Simpson and Amy Mostafa
Sound design and music by: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Mixing: Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda
Executive producer: Kevin Sullivan
Host: Al Letson
Special thanks: Tom Sheck, Geoff Hing and Chris Worthington at APM Reports; Dee Hall and Jim Malewitz at Wisconsin Watch; Terence Shepherd, Alicia Zuckerman and Tom Hudson at WLRN in Florida; Alex Harris at the Miami Herald; Lynn Heidelbaugh at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum for help with our story about the U.S. Postal Service; and Reveal’s David Rodriguez for help with outreach on the show.