 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer
Nov 3, 2018

Working Through the Pain at Tesla

Co-produced with PRX Logo

After being called out for hiding worker injuries at its factory, Tesla decides to double down. Plus, a report card on diversity in Silicon Valley.
i

After being called out for hiding worker injuries at its factory, Tesla decides to double down. Plus, a report card on diversity in Silicon Valley.

Credits

From Reveal’s Will Evans, Katharine Mieszkowski and Sinduja Rangarajan and Bloomberg’s Aki Ito and Ellen Huet.