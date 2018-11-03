Nov 3, 2018 Working Through the Pain at Tesla Listen Co-produced with After being called out for hiding worker injuries at its factory, Tesla decides to double down. Plus, a report card on diversity in Silicon Valley. i reveal-subscribe-logos Apple Podcasts reveal-subscribe-logos Google Podcasts reveal-subscribe-logos Stitcher reveal-subscribe-logos Spotify reveal-subscribe-logos RadioPublic reveal-subscribe-logos RSS After being called out for hiding worker injuries at its factory, Tesla decides to double down. Plus, a report card on diversity in Silicon Valley. Credits From Reveal’s Will Evans, Katharine Mieszkowski and Sinduja Rangarajan and Bloomberg’s Aki Ito and Ellen Huet.