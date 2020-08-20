2021 Legal Fellow

The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

CIR is looking for a full-time First Amendment Fellow to join our legal department. This one-year paid position will allow the fellow the chance to work closely as an associate with in-house counsel.

Responsibilities will include working alongside CIR’s General Counsel to assist with:

Reviewing articles, podcasts, and documentaries prior to publication.

Researching newsgathering questions.

Helping reporters file public records requests and writing appeal letters.

Assisting with filing and litigating freedom of information requests and court-access cases, defending libel suits, and providing support on other litigation.

Reviewing and editing amicus briefs.

Researching intellectual property matters.

The ideal candidate will have:

1-3 years of experience. We would also welcome a 2021 law school graduate.

An outstanding academic record with excellent research and writing skills.

An exceptional ability to work with others, including staff and outside counsel.

A demonstrated deep interest in media law and the First Amendment.

A great sense of humor and collegial attitude.

The ability to to juggle multiple projects and work under pressure to meet deadlines.

This full-time fellowship will begin in September 2021. Our staff is currently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic; we will give strong preference to candidates who are, or can be based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and are able to work on-site when it is safe for our office to reopen. Admission to the California bar by January 2022 is required, barring any delays due to COVID-19. Preference will be given to students with public interest funding. The fellowship is designed to be both a learning and work experience for a new lawyer excited about media law and the First Amendment. Please note that the position is not budgeted to lead to employment after one year. CIR offers competitive wages and benefits.

CIR has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position.

Please use this link to apply and send in applications, including a resume, cover letter and writing sample, by November 30, 2020.