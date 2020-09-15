Accountant (part time)

The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

Reveal is in search of a part-time Accountant (24 hours/week) to support our financial operations. The Accountant is primarily responsible for supporting the Director of Finance in the execution of CIR’s day-to-day financial management tasks and responsibilities by processing all accounts payable, accounts receivable, and assisting with month-end close. The Accountant will also provide support for payroll and payroll tax reporting. Our ideal candidate will have a high attention to detail, excellent customer service skills, and comfort using technologies in a primarily digital environment.

Responsibilities include:

Manage all accounts payable

Process travel and expense reimbursements, Bill.com, Expensify and credit card purchases

Manage accounts receivable and maintain grants schedule with Development staff

Process deposits and cash receipts and all accounts receivable transactions

Knowledge of payroll processing, including completing payroll tax reports, and sick and vacation accruals

Prepare use and sales tax quarterly returns

Heavy interaction with internal and external stakeholders; tact and diplomacy skills are valued

Review and investigate errors and inconsistencies in the financial entries

Prepare journal entries for review by the Director of Finance

Participate in the preparation of internal and external audit materials

Assist the Director of Finance with special projects

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or Business.

3+ years nonprofit experience is required.

Detail-oriented, analytical, responsible and self-motivated, and able to multi-task and problem solve.

Experience with QuickBooks Enterprise required; familiarity with Bill.com, Expensify, Intuit payroll and T Sheets preferred.

This describes everything we are looking for. Our organization is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant. CIR has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position.



This is a part-time position with scheduling flexibility. Our staff is currently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic; we will only consider candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and are able to work on-site when it is safe for our office to reopen. Although our office is currently closed, some tasks for this position will require minimal in-person activities (e.g., picking up mail and dropping off checks at the bank) using proper safety procedures.

Please use this link to apply and submit your cover letter and resume.