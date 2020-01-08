The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is seeking an associate producer to work on a feature-length documentary film. The associate producer will work on all aspects of Reveal’s untitled Food and Water documentary. The associate producer will assist with research, reporting, and preproduction; travel and logistics; screening and assistant editing, and production.



Responsibilities include:

Providing research support for storylines and characters

Helping reporters organize and catalog information

Scouting shoot locations and booking crew flights and travel details

Providing day-to-day support for the production team

Organizing camera gear and equipment

Logging and transcribing footage

Helping with production management responsibilities, arranging logistics for shoots, including arranging and booking travel, booking crew, researching shooting spaces, etc.

Helping with fact checking

Assisting with music cue sheets, scripts, releases, etc.

Producing and production support to crews in the field as needed

The ideal candidate will have a background in investigative reporting and film production. Second and third language skills a plus. We’re looking for 3+ years of film production experience. We value good team players, voracious idea generators, humility and a constant willingness to learn and experiment.



This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

The AP reports to the special project producer on the film. The job will be based in CIR’s Emeryville office. This is a temporary position, estimated to last 12 months, with competitive pay and benefits. Some potential travel (including international travel) is required for this position.



Please use this link to apply and send in applications by January 24, 2020.

