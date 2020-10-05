The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

Job Description

We are seeking a data reporter who will thrive on reporting and telling stories with data in collaboration with a newsroom of experienced and dedicated journalists. The data reporter will explore, clean and analyze datasets, document their code and processes, and communicate statistics and analyses to reporters, editors and Reveal’s audience. We value team players with a willingness to teach, learn and experiment.

You will report to Reveal’s data editor and interact daily with the data team and award-winning journalists in a highly collaborative newsroom that’s thinking big. The stories you work on may be adapted into long-form text, radio, documentary film or some other wild idea someone wants to try.

Requirements:

Analyze data in Python, R, SQL or another similar high-level language. We document our code and create both exploratory and production graphics in structured notebooks for the majority of our analyses. We can train you in our workflow if you have experience in data analysis.

Use version control with Git. Minimally, you should be able to work with remote repositories, with some understanding of branching and merging.

Approach datasets with skepticism, not cynicism, and find stories within the numbers.

Find and communicate with a diversity of human sources to inform data analyses and other reporting.

Collaborate with others and communicate respectfully and inclusively in a diverse environment, whether working with colleagues and partners above, below or sideways to the data reporter role.

Prioritize multiple project requirements and synthesize feedback from multiple stakeholders, with support from the data editor.

Meet deadlines.

Responsibilities include:

Execute both simple and complex data analyses in collaboration with other reporters — both inside our newsroom and newsrooms with whom we partner.

Vet datasets and analyses through research and people-reporting.

Work in, and help improve, the data team’s workflow, processes and systems.

Train other journalists to advance their skills in data journalism and programming.

Continue to learn and stay up-to-date, pushing us forward.

Write well-documented, accessible, standards-compliant code.

Have the opportunity to pitch and develop your own stories, with support from editors.

If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

This position is a salaried, full-time position with benefits. Reveal offers a generous compensation package that currently includes:

100% coverage of health, dental and vision insurance for employees, 50% for dependents.

Retirement benefits, including employer contribution.

Employee Assistance Program.

Monthly phone and internet reimbursement.

15 paid vacation days, and 11 paid holidays.

Annual office closure between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Opportunity for sabbatical leave.

Our staff is currently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office is based in Emeryville, CA. We will consider remote and local candidates for this position. Candidates who are based in the San Francisco Bay Area will be able to work on-site when it is safe for our office to reopen.

Please use this link to apply. Submit your resume and cover letter explaining your work experience, why you want to work at Reveal and what perspectives you can bring to the position to help make our newsroom better, materials should be submitted by October 25.