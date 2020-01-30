The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. Reveal – our website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms – is where we publish our multiplatform work. We are recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.

We are seeking a detail-oriented individual to join our development team as a Development Associate. This is a great position for an individual who enjoys working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment, and who would enjoy helping us be even more effective than we already are.

In this role, you will have primary responsibility for managing our gift processing, maintaining and updating our Salesforce donor database, and prospect research. With your teammates, you will also work on a wide range of projects such as appeals, special events and stewardship activities.

Our ideal candidate will be eager to support one of the nation’s most innovative news organizations and will possess a basic familiarity with fundraising, including experience with major donors and/or foundations.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure all Salesforce data entry, gift records, lists, gift acknowledgments and other records are executed and updated in a timely and accurate manner;

Create Salesforce reports to assist with donor communications, stewardship and solicitations;

Manage record retention according to the organization’s requirements;

Support fundraising campaigns by segmenting donor lists, organizing data, producing and mailing annual appeals;

Assist in the planning and execution of donor events;

Support impact tracker updates and maintenance;

Provide administrative support to the development department in prospect research, information management, calendaring and other projects as needed; and

Manage tracking of grant deliverables.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent combination of education and experience;

1-2 years of database experience, ideally in a nonprofit environment using Salesforce;

High level of proficiency in Google Docs and Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, Adobe and PowerPoint;

Helpfulness and resilience with the ability to change focus quickly and manage multiple priorities and deadlines;

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team; and

Some knowledge of nonprofit fundraising is preferred.

Benefits:

This describes everything we are looking for. We are successful because of the sum of our parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.



The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce.

Please send your resume, cover letter and compensation requirements as one attachment. Note that we will consider only applicants who submit all the requested materials. Due to the expected volume of resumes, we will contact only those applicants with whom we would like to speak further.



This position is full time, based in Emeryville, CA, and offers competitive wages and benefits. Please use this link to apply and send in applications by February 12th.

