The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.



We are seeking an experienced major gifts fundraising professional to help us grow our institutional foundation support. You’ll be joining an organization with a strong base of existing support, poised to build on that base in order to diversify our audience, expand our reach and multiply our impact.



Join a small, fast-paced team where you’ll be given opportunities to share your experience and learn from others. If you have a love for democracy, a need to impact the world and a knack for raising major gifts, this is the team for you.

Position overview: The development officer is responsible for fundraising efforts focused on institutional supporters. This position l oversees the fundraising process from prospect research and relationship development through grant solicitation and reporting, assisting in the development of fundraising materials for the major gifts program and analyzing Reveal giving trends based on CRM data. The development officer reports to the chief development officer (CDO).



Job activities:

Researches and identifies prospective institutional funders that match the funder profile of Reveal.

Manages the portfolio of current and prospective institutional foundations. Cultivates and stewards relationships with institutional funders leading to Letters of Intent and invitations to submit proposals.

Maintains knowledge and expertise in current non-profit journalism issues and trends and is knowledgeable of Reveal’s programs and priorities.

Coordinates closely and assists, as needed, with other fundraising efforts at Reveal.

Facilitates the participation of Reveal staff and board leadership in prospect identification, cultivation, and solicitation.

Develops and implements fundraising plans for specific funders in collaboration with other staff, conducts and monitors fundraising efforts, and regularly reports progress to supervisor.

Working with senior leadership and the chief development officer (CDO), builds, monitors and updates the budget for institutional funders in Salesforce and runs reports in Salesforce to ensure all projected foundation revenue is on track throughout the year.

Assists with maintaining data in Salesforce to ensure records are accurate and complete.

Writes, prepares and submits all grant materials, including proposals and reports in coordination with the CDO and other senior staff.

Assists in the development of fundraising materials for major donors including but not limited to Insider emails, program updates, impact reports, slide presentations, and donor mailings.

Performs other projects and miscellaneous duties as directed.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent combination of education and experience;

2 to 5 years of experience in a major gifts revenue-producing role, ideally with a focus on institutional funders;

Very strong written and verbal communication skills;

Experience writing grant proposals, reports and regular updates for donors and funders;

High level of proficiency in Salesforce, Google Docs and Microsoft Office (including Word and Excel), Adobe and PowerPoint;

Ability to overcome challenges and persevere through rejection;

Attention to detail; and

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team;

Some experience in journalism and previous relationships with our key institutional funders is preferred.

This describes everything we are looking for. CIR is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

Our organization has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position. We expect candidates to share our vision for bringing new journalistic voices to the national stage and reporting stories from underrepresented communities.

This position is full time, offers competitive wages and benefits, and is based in Emeryville, CA. Please use this link to apply.



