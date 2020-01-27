The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

Reveal is looking for a Digital Designer and Producer to improve and support the design of Reveal’s multimedia platforms. You will be collaborating with our design and visuals editor on laying out beautiful stories for the web. You will be working with our reporters and editors on finding effective and compelling ways to visualize their investigations.



The ideal candidate will use their strong knowledge of design fundamentals (typography, visual hierarchy, color and white space) to create web pages, social media graphics, and other digital products to represent Reveal. They are passionate about the intersection of design and journalism, looking to other publications for inspiration.



In this role, you’ll be a critical part of a small team, helping our design and visuals editor manage and produce content in our CMS, from minor staff bio changes to 5,000-word stories. Our publishing cadence varies; some weeks you’ll have ample time to focus on long-term passion projects while in other weeks you may have to work on weekends and late nights to hit publishing deadlines.



Required Skills:

Sophisticated grasp of visual design (typography, hierarchy, color and white space)

Mastery of common visual design tools like PhotoShop, InDesign, Illustrator, XD, After Effects, Sketch

2+ years’ of experience working on a CMS like WordPress

Strong knowledge of HTML & CSS, as well as other modern web tools like Less and Sass

Outstanding time management and information organizing skills

Strong project manager with ability to guide interdisciplinary teams toward consensus

Nice-to-haves:

Newsroom and editorial experience

Illustration, animation, photography, data visualization skills

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

Laying out editorial content on our CMS and publishing it, from simple quickturn posts to complex longform stories

Coordinating visual assets and text between editors, reporters and the copy desk

Making photo and art selections for lead art for our investigations

Creating social media graphics to publish on our platforms

Working on improving the codebase of our site with our external team of web developers

Creating lead art to go with stories

Compiling design assets and guidelines into a pattern library

What you should send us:

Please send a link to your portfolio or three links to projects that you’ve worked on. In your cover letter, be sure to detail your approach to those projects, what tools you used, and how you saw those projects to completion, why you are interested in working at Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, and your compensation requirements.



This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

Our organization has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position. We expect candidates to share our vision for bringing new journalistic voices to the national stage and reporting stories from underrepresented communities.

This position is full time, based in Emeryville, CA, and offers competitive wages and benefits. Please use this link to apply and send in applications by February 10, 2020.

