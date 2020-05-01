The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

Reveal is looking for a digital engagement producer to lead story production and audience engagement for our website, newsletter and social platforms.



You will play an essential role in our newsroom by publishing our stories and podcast to our website and packaging these stories for social and newsletter audiences. You’ll work to grow Reveal’s audiences across platforms, turning loyal readers, listeners and viewers into engaged subscribers and, ultimately, members.



Our publishing cadence varies. Some weeks you may spend a majority of your time on web, social media and newsletter production while other weeks you’ll have ample time to focus on longer-term audience engagement projects.



The ideal candidate is passionate about the storytelling potential of various digital platforms and has a thorough understanding of the nuts and bolts of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Mailchimp.



Day-to-day duties include:

Laying out and publishing editorial content on our CMS;

Creating and coordinating review of visual assets and social media copy between editors, reporters and the copy desk;

Collaborating across teams to convert our social, web, and podcast audiences into newsletter subscribers and members;

Working with our data team to ensure data interactives function and are optimized for our CMS;

Working closely with others to manage tickets for our external developers to further refine and build upon our website’s codebase;

Developing campaigns to grow and engage audiences on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram;

Writing and coordinating the production of our newsletter, The Weekly Reveal, including Mailchimp layout and list segmentation.

Required skills:

1+ years of experience working in WordPress.

1+ years of experience managing social media and/or email engagement for journalism organizations.

Ability to write basic HTML and CSS.

Eye for design, photography and illustration.

Deep attention to detail and tremendous care for accuracy.

A proven ability to work collaboratively with reporters, editors, leaders and partners.

Availability to work some nights and weekends, depending on story publication times.

Nice-to-haves:

Google Analytics and user research experience

Design, photography and illustration skills

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, XD and/or After Effects) or design tools like Sketch or Figma

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.



CIR has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position.

This position is full-time and offers competitive wages. The position will currently be remote, with the option to be permanently remote or based in our Emeryville offices.

To apply, please submit a cover letter (including compensation requirements), resume and three links to social posts/campaigns you’re particularly proud of, along with three writing samples. In your cover letter, please tell us why you chose those work samples. Please use this link to apply. We will accept applications on a rolling basis but aim to fill this position in May 2020.