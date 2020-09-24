The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

Job Description

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has experienced tremendous growth and evolution over the last decade. We are in a period of professionalizing our operations, with a focus on long-term sustainability and organizational health. Advancing our work to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace is key to these efforts. We are now hiring our first-ever in-house HR position to lead this work. This role is integral to building equitable organizational policies and practices and nurturing a supportive and welcoming culture for all employees. We are deepening our focus not just on hiring to build a diverse team, but also on equity and inclusion so that we retain the staff we hire, create pathways to growth, provide a sense of purpose and belonging for everyone, and ensure our journalism is inclusive and representative of the audiences we serve.

The Director of Human Resources will oversee the organization’s human resource function, including: supporting recruitment and hiring, nurturing staff development, ensuring equitable policies and procedures, managing employee benefits, and strengthening the organization’s culture. Our ideal candidate is a creative, empathetic problem solver with a demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

This is a half-time position reporting to the COO.

Responsibilities include:

Partnering with the senior leadership team to develop and execute the organization’s human resource and DEI strategy with an emphasis on recruiting and retaining diverse talent and fostering an equitable environment.

Overseeing recruitment and hiring efforts, including making recommendations on hiring practices and outreach efforts.

Managing HR administration, including employee benefits (e.g., annual open enrollment, new employee enrollment, answering employee questions etc.), compliance testing, billing issues, managing online benefit administration platform and relationships with HR vendors.

Overseeing employee performance management, including annual review process, helping managers set goals with employees that align with organizational priorities as well as professional and personal growth for employees.

Managing employee performance improvement plans and termination process with managers and senior leadership, and in accordance with organization policy.

Providing support and guidance to management and other staff when complex and sensitive issues arise, including providing reasonable accommodations, and investigating allegations of wrongdoing and terminations.

Maintaining compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations; reviewing policies and practices to maintain compliance.

Maintaining knowledge of trends, best practices, regulatory changes, and new technologies in human resources, talent management, and employment law.

Performing other duties as assigned.

Qualifications & Experience:

5+ years senior HR experience in a California-based organization with 40-100 employees. Non-profit experience is strongly preferred.

Thorough knowledge of employment-related laws and regulations, especially California law.

Demonstrated experience in creating and managing diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Integrity, professionalism, and confidentiality.

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

This position is half-time and offers competitive wages and benefits. Our staff is currently working remotely due to COVID-19; however, our preference is for candidates who can be based in the San Francisco Bay Area who can work from our office in Emeryville when it is safe to do so. We are open to considering remote candidates located elsewhere only in California and are willing to travel when it is safe to do so.

Please use this link to apply and submit your cover letter and resume.