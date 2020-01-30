Features Editor at Reveal

Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

We are looking for a veteran editor with proven expertise in deep story development and gorgeous narrative storytelling. The editor will oversee a team of investigative reporters, lead major investigations with digital, audio, and video storytelling potential, and help strengthen narrative writing across the newsroom. This position reports to CIR’s executive editor.

Job duties:

Identify and develop investigative projects with potential for major public impact.

Work closely with reporters to develop their ideas and reporting plans.

Guide reporters through roadblocks as they pursue documents, data, and human sources to produce original findings.

Coach reporters in the field as they identify characters, scenes and questions that will allow them to produce rich stories and great tape.

Work with reporters, fact-checkers, and the staff attorney to thoroughly vet findings.

Work with reporters to produce elegant, well-crafted written narratives that meet high editorial standards.

Support audio and video script development for cross-platform investigations.

Develop editorial and distribution partnerships with print and digital news outlets to reach strategic audiences.

Contribute to the unique brand identity, voice, style and spirit of Reveal by actively participating in team story planning and overall story development.

Strategize with Reveal’s digital, engagement and impact teams to maximize the reach and impact of stories.

Contribute to a creative, welcoming workplace culture that focuses on impact and highlights innovative approaches to storytelling.

Help to cultivate a culture of respect and teamwork within the organization, and an ethic of seeking out diverse sources and reporting with accuracy, fairness, humanity, and compassion.

Mentor emerging journalists on the team.

Required skills:

Minimum of three years’ narrative editing experience.

Proven ability to edit rich, fluid, well-structured literary narratives.

Familiarity with investigative reporting methods, including obtaining and interpreting primary documents and data, and source cultivation.

Competitive editorial drive that thrives on originality and pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling.

Demonstrated ability to maintain the highest journalistic standards under deadline pressure.

Understanding of how to work productively with editorial collaborators.

Passion for being a team player and building a new model for investigative storytelling.

and building a new model for investigative storytelling. Multiple languages and audio or video experience a plus.

Our organization has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position. We expect candidates to share our vision for bringing new journalistic voices to the national stage and reporting stories from underrepresented communities.

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.



This position is full time, based in Emeryville, California, and offers competitive wages and benefits. A remote position may be a possibility for the right candidate.

Please use this link to apply. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. For best consideration, materials should be submitted by February 11.

