Membership Associate

The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

As a member of Reveal’s development team and a collaborator with our editorial and audience teams, you will lead the growth of our membership program. This exciting, part-time (20 hours/week), position is perfect for someone who wants to bring passion, imagination, creativity, a sense of humor and a serious commitment to unearthing the truth to an organization at the forefront of nonprofit media. It is also a significant opportunity to make a measurably large contribution to Reveal’s sustainability.

Working closely with our partners at the News Revenue Hub (a nonprofit that provides non-profit newsrooms with membership management services and strategic advice), you will:

Write inspiring member communications

Design, source and execute a compelling member benefits program

Plan and produce public membership events

Enter and manage Salesforce data

Utilize tracking tools to evaluate and improve campaign performance. (referral tracking, salesforce reports, email marketing reports.)

Prepare and maintain performance reports to track results and update leadership on progress toward goals.

Directly steward our members by being their responsive, enthusiastic contact within the organization

Your success will be measured by meeting membership revenue goals and the engagement of our community of supporters as evidenced by event attendance, online conversations, an increase in monthly and multiyear gifts and more.

You will report to Reveal’s chief development officer and interact with Reveal’s development team, audience engagement team and award-winning journalists in a newsroom that supports innovation, collaboration, experimentation and evaluation.

In this role, you will be responsible for:

Building and growing a membership program that consistently strives for improved acquisition, conversion and retention rates.

Developing and executing membership campaigns, including renewals, year-end giving and other special appeals.

Writing and editing member communications such as story alerts and requests for support and impact updates, using tools such as MailChimp to send customized versions of those communications to appropriate recipients.

Managing membership data in Salesforce, including segmenting lists, running reports on performance, updating records and performing some back-end processes.

Analyzing data to better understand and be responsive to audience members and supporters.

Providing insights to ensure that our membership content, social media and other communications have a unified voice.

Synthesizing information about the membership program into clearly written reports and recommendations.

Supporting the development team as a whole by assisting in special events and projects.

Qualifications:

Excellent interpersonal skills – the ability to work independently, and to lead and participate as a member of cross-departmental teams.

Diplomacy: the ability to work with others with patience and enthusiasm.

Detail-oriented with the ability to synthesize extensive research and data into clear written and oral presentations.

At least two years of experience using a database such as Salesforce or Raiser’s Edge is preferred.

Demonstrated experience writing compelling communications for a wide range of audiences and platforms.

At least one year of fundraising experience is preferred.

Passion for social media and fact-based, nonpartisan news.

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

CIR has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position.

This position is part-time, based in Emeryville, CA, and offers competitive wages and benefits. Please use this link to apply.

